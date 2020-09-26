Faith WISE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Faith WISE.
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
067575210
Death Notice

WISE,
Faith Annie (nee Coleman):
Passed peacefully at Maida Vale on Monday 21st September 2020, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Daude. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Lyn and Alan Melody (New Plymouth), Jennifer (dec), Chris and Sally Wise (Mokau), and Dalene and Alex Brown (Havelock North). Adored Nana of Craig, Michael, Jennifer, Chris, Matt, Jeremy, Flyn, Tacka, Brieley, Layna, Taryn, and her great-grandchildren. Tributes to Faith may be left online at www.wabraham.co.nz/notices or sent to "The Wise Family", c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340. The family would like to thank staff at Maida Vale and Woodrow Grove for their love and care for Mum. In accordance with Faith's wishes a private family cremation has been held. A memorial service for Faith will be held in Raetihi at a later date.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.