Fay MERSON

Guest Book
  • "Peter, Chris, Maria and family. Our thoughts are with you..."
    - Sue Morresey
  • "To the Merson family what a shock to read of Fays death. A..."
    - Rona & Bill Butler
  • "So sorry to read of your sadness, please accept my deepest..."
  • "Pete, Chris & families...my condolences on the sad loss of..."
    - Bruce Walker
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Eagars Te Henui Chapel
174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth
View Map
Death Notice

MERSON, Fay Beryl:
Peacefully at home on Monday 2 March 2020, aged 84 years young. Dearly loved wife of the late Neil, loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter, and Chris and Maria. Cherished Nan of Alex, Nic; Ryan, and Britney. In preference to flowers please consider a donation to the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter Trust which may be left at the service. Messages to the Merson family can be left on her tribute page at www.eagars.co.nz/fay. A celebration of Fay's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth on Friday 6 March 2020, at 2.00pm. A private cremation will be held.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.