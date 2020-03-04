MERSON, Fay Beryl:
Peacefully at home on Monday 2 March 2020, aged 84 years young. Dearly loved wife of the late Neil, loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter, and Chris and Maria. Cherished Nan of Alex, Nic; Ryan, and Britney. In preference to flowers please consider a donation to the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter Trust which may be left at the service. Messages to the Merson family can be left on her tribute page at www.eagars.co.nz/fay. A celebration of Fay's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth on Friday 6 March 2020, at 2.00pm. A private cremation will be held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020