MORRIS,
Fay (nee Mann):
Passed away peacefully, with family by her side, at Taranaki Base Hospital, on Wednesday 19th June 2019, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Dudley. Loved mother of Denise and Mark Vercoe, Julie and Wally Rookes, Christine (deceased), Maree and Allan Drought, Gary and Lynne, and Raewyn and Brett Armstrong. Much loved Nana and Great-Nana to her many grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to Opunake Cottage Rest Home would be greatly appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer. All messages may be sent to "The Morris Family", c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service for Fay will be held at The Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth on Monday 24th June 2019, at 2:00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from June 21 to June 22, 2019