Fay OXENHAM

Service Information
Vospers Funeral Home
257 Devon St East
New Plymouth , Taranaki
067590912
Death Notice

OXENHAM, Fay Lynette
(nee Roberts):
1.07.1950 - 24.12.2019
It is with deep sadness we advise Fay passed away peacefully in ICU at Christchurch Hospital. Much loved wife of the late Stuart Oxenham. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Sue and Steve Smith, and loved sister and sister-in-law of Wendy Roberts, Sharron and George Jupp, Chris and Dianne Roberts. Loved sister-in-law of Johnny and Helen, Ronald and Colleen, Ann and the late Alf Kane. A graveside service for Fay will be held at the Waitara Cemetery, Bayly Street, Waitara, on Tuesday, 31 December 2019, at 2.00pm.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Dec. 28, 2019
