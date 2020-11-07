GOOCH-COWLEY,
Felicia Dawn (Donne):
Passed away at Taranaki Base Hospital after a brief illness on 2 November 2020. Loved wife of Maurice Cowley, and the late Les Gooch. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Leslie (dec), Kathryn and Malcolm, Lois (dec), Glennys and the late Michael. Loved Grandma and Great-Grandma of many. A private family service has been held. Messages etc can be sent to [email protected]
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 7, 2020