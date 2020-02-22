Florence BARKER

  • "Our deepest condolences to the Barker family on the loss of..."
    - Michael and Jeanette Brady
Service Information
Hardings Funeral Services
17 Regent Street- Postal 605
Hawera , Taranaki
062788633
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Hawera Club
High Street
Death Notice

BARKER, Florence Catherine (Catherine):
Passed away suddenly on Thursday 20th February 2020, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill. Cherished mother and mother-law of Andrea, Gwyneth, Warwick and Kelly, Iona, and Ross Gilbert, David and Claire. Adored Nana of Riley, Grady, Sam; Robin, Alexander, Campbell, Lachlan; Holly, Brodie, Charlotte, and Darci. A service for Catherine will be held at the Hawera Club, High Street, on Wednesday 26th February 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25, 2020
