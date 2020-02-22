BARKER, Florence Catherine (Catherine):
Passed away suddenly on Thursday 20th February 2020, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill. Cherished mother and mother-law of Andrea, Gwyneth, Warwick and Kelly, Iona, and Ross Gilbert, David and Claire. Adored Nana of Riley, Grady, Sam; Robin, Alexander, Campbell, Lachlan; Holly, Brodie, Charlotte, and Darci. A service for Catherine will be held at the Hawera Club, High Street, on Wednesday 26th February 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25, 2020