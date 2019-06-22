EICHSTAEDT,
Frances Beverly:
John, Rosemary and Shane would like to thank family and friends for the love and support we received during the short time Mum was sick and with her passing. Thank you for the sympathy cards, flowers, messages, food parcels, etc. Also family that travelled to be here with us and share in the celebration of Mum's life. As there are many of Francis' friends and groups to thank for being in her life along the way, please accept this as a personal thank you to you all, we are truly grateful.
A special lady that touched
so many with her love and
kindness now at peace
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 22, 2019