HORNER, Frances Ellen
Margaret (Fran):
On Sunday 1st December 2019 at Annie Brydon Lifecare, Hawera, aged 96 years. Much loved wife of the late Alan Horner. Loving mother & mother-in-law of Ken & Jennifer, and Margot. Dearly loved grandmother of Louise, Tom, Aaron, Bridget and Alana, and her 10 great- grandchildren. Communications may be made to 14 Ngawhini Road, RD 14, Hawera 4674; [email protected] &/or Margot Horner, 3B Burns St, Leamington, Cambridge 3432; [email protected] . Instead of flowers the Family have requested donations may be made to Te Karaka Foundation in memory of Fran Horner, PO Box 719, New Plymouth, or bank detail: 153953-0804837-00. A celebration of Fran's life will be held at Tairoa Lodge, 2 Puawai Street, Hawera, on Thursday 5th December 2019, commencing at 2.00pm. Private committal thereafter.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019