DAVIS,
Francis Patrick (Frank):
At Taranaki Base Hospital on Friday, 20 December 2019, aged 94. Cherished husband of Leoney. Loved father and father-in-law of Brian & Narissa, Peter & Mary, Mark & Lyn, and Clare & Bill. Loved Pop of Joshua, and Nicholas; Craig & Lisa, Michael, Paul & Jodi, Sarah & Luke, Emma & Mitch, Steven, and Jack; Erin, Paul, Melissa, and Phil, and all of his great-grandchildren. In preference to flowers, donations to the Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Davis family may be left on Frank's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/frank. A Funeral Mass to celebrate Frank's rich full and loving life will be celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 106 Powderham Street, New Plymouth, on Tuesday 24 December 2019 at 10.00am, followed by his burial at Awanui Cemetery. Rosary will be prayed in the church on Monday evening at 7.00pm.
R.I.P.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019