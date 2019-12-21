Francis DAVIS

Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Rosary
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
7:00 p.m.
St Joseph's Catholic Church
106 Powderham Street
New Plymouth
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019
10:00 a.m.
St Joseph's Catholic Church
106 Powderham Street
New Plymouth
Death Notice

DAVIS,
Francis Patrick (Frank):
At Taranaki Base Hospital on Friday, 20 December 2019, aged 94. Cherished husband of Leoney. Loved father and father-in-law of Brian & Narissa, Peter & Mary, Mark & Lyn, and Clare & Bill. Loved Pop of Joshua, and Nicholas; Craig & Lisa, Michael, Paul & Jodi, Sarah & Luke, Emma & Mitch, Steven, and Jack; Erin, Paul, Melissa, and Phil, and all of his great-grandchildren. In preference to flowers, donations to the Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Davis family may be left on Frank's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/frank. A Funeral Mass to celebrate Frank's rich full and loving life will be celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 106 Powderham Street, New Plymouth, on Tuesday 24 December 2019 at 10.00am, followed by his burial at Awanui Cemetery. Rosary will be prayed in the church on Monday evening at 7.00pm.
R.I.P.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019
