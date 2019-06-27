READ,
Francis Herbert (Cookie):
26.11.1926 - 24.06.2019
Francis peacefully passed away at Marinoto Rest Home in Inglewood, aged 92. Dearly loved husband of Zelda Daisy (dec). Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Karen and Bert Fisher, Allan, Terry and Heather Read. Dearly loved grandad of Tania and Stephen Luckin, Glen and Suse Fisher, Nadia and Stu Barker. Great-grandad of Danielle and Callum, Georgia and Paige Luckin and Leo Barker. As per Francis' wishes a private cremation has been held. A heartfelt thank you to all the staff at Marinoto Rest Home. All messages can be sent to 11 Maire Street, Inglewood.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 27, 2019