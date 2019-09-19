Francis HURLEY

Death Notice

HURLEY,
Francis Patrick (Frankie):
Passed peacefully at home on Tuesday 17th September 2019, aged 71 years. Dearly loved partner of Trish Howard. Special "Frankie" to Nicky and Dennis Moeller, Grant and Janis, Lara, Kelly and Deon Berry, and to the grandkids. Youngest son of the late Rita and Terry Hurley. Little Bro of Ann and Warren McLaughlin, Brian and Mary, and Jenny and Noel Mullis. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Taranaki would be greatly appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer. All messages may be shared on Frankie's memorial page at www.heavenaddress.com or sent to "Trish Howard", c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service for Frankie will be held at The Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Monday 23rd September 2019, at 10.30am.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21, 2019
