STACY, Frank George:
WW2 Veteran Queens Royal Regiment, The Loyals Regiment. Left this world 3 November 2020, to reunite with his beloved wife Mary. Much loved father and father-in-law of Patricia and Trevor Davies, Garry and Sandra (Spain). Adored grandfather of Emma, Sarah, Joanne, Jason and his 10 great-grandchildren. Our heartfelt thanks to the nurses and carers of Chalmers Rest Home for the loving and dignified way you treated Frank in the last difficult weeks, you are angels without wings. A private cremation has been held to honour his wishes.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 6, 2020