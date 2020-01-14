TERRILL,
Freda Margaret (Margaret):
Aged 99 in her 100th year. Formerly of Palmerston North. Margaret departed from us peacefully at New Plymouth Base Hospital following a short illness on Friday 10th January 2020. Devoted wife and companion of the late Gordon senior, much loved and respected Mum of Gordon and Pauline, loved Grandmother of Paula, Donna and Graham Beck, Matthew and Anne Terrill, cherished and devoted "G Nana" of Ella, Maxwell, Harper, Isia, and Oliver.
"A life well lived"
Messages to Mr G. Terrill, C/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service to Celebrate Margaret's life will be held at St Peters Anglican Church, Ruahine Street, Palmerston North, on Saturday, January 18th, 2020, at 10.30am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Jan. 14, 2020