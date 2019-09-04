SAOTUI,
Gail Raewyn (nee Richards):
Peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital, on Monday 2 September 2019, aged 71 years. Loving best friend and wife of Fale. Amazing mother and mother-in-law of Aaron and Belinda (Tauranga), Megan and Bryce, Amy and Jai (all of New Plymouth). Legendary Grandmother to Keely, Indiha, Harper, Fuschia, Amelia, and Nathaniel, and great-grandmother of Florence. Loved sister, sister-in-law and Aunty of Allan and Karen, Casey, Shay, and Jade. Special thanks to all those who have helped care for Gail over the years. In preference to flowers, donations to Taranaki Hospice would be appreciated. A service to celebrate Gail's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Friday 6 September 2019 at 1.30pm, thereafter to Awanui Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019