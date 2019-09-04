Gail SAOTUI

Guest Book
  • "To Aaron With deepest sympathy on the loss of your mum...."
  • "To Fale and his beautiful family. So sorry to hear of the..."
    - Lois Lovegrove
  • "My deepest Condolences to all who hurt at the loss of this..."
    - Sarah Silver
  • "Fale, Aaron, Megan, Amy and families. Condolences on the..."
    - Carla Graham
  • "The world changes from year to year, Our lives from day to..."
    - Suzy Elliott
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Death Notice

SAOTUI,
Gail Raewyn (nee Richards):
Peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital, on Monday 2 September 2019, aged 71 years. Loving best friend and wife of Fale. Amazing mother and mother-in-law of Aaron and Belinda (Tauranga), Megan and Bryce, Amy and Jai (all of New Plymouth). Legendary Grandmother to Keely, Indiha, Harper, Fuschia, Amelia, and Nathaniel, and great-grandmother of Florence. Loved sister, sister-in-law and Aunty of Allan and Karen, Casey, Shay, and Jade. Special thanks to all those who have helped care for Gail over the years. In preference to flowers, donations to Taranaki Hospice would be appreciated. A service to celebrate Gail's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Friday 6 September 2019 at 1.30pm, thereafter to Awanui Cemetery.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.