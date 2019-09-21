MAULDER, Gareth Neil:
Passed suddenly as result of an accident, on Wednesday 18th September 2019, aged 33 years. Dearly loved partner of Brooke and loving stepdad to Dylan. Much loved youngest son of Neil and Gillian. Loved brother of Adam, and Tessa and Jody. Beloved "Uncle Fungus" to Sasha, Jade, Sienna, Madison, and Jai. Loved grandson of Errol (dec) and Frances Maulder, and Jack (dec) and Barbara Quinn. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mellowpuff Charitable Trust would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages may be sent to "The Maulder Family", c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service for Gareth will be held at The La Mer Lounge, 1 Rogan Street, New Plymouth, on Tuesday 24th September 2019 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.
"Dearly missed hunting companion of Gus."
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Sept. 21 to Sept. 23, 2019