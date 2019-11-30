Acknowledgement

MAULDER, Gareth Neil:

Neil, Gillian, Brooke, Adam, Tessa, Jody, and families, wish to sincerely thank everyone for their love and support since Gareth's tragic accident. Thank you to those who called in, brought food, sent cards, the beautiful flowers, phone calls and messages of support, and to those who donated to the MellowPuff Trust. They were very much appreciated. We wish to thank Mike Green, Paul Moffitt and the Team from Abraham's, Gareth's mates, Paul, Liam, William, Nathan, K.J. And Alistair (Pallbearers), Terry Long and Spotswood United Rugby Club for their Guard of Honour and to all of those who attended Gareth's service. Special thanks to St John Ambulance staff, The Oakura Volunteer Fire Brigade, Daniel Cooney and fellow Police Officers, Nathan Hitchcock and Herbert Electrical for their help on the night. As many addresses are unknown, please accept this as a personal acknowledgement

Forever in our Hearts

