BROWN,
Garry George (Gus):
Peacefully at Trinity home and hospital Hawera, in his 88th year. Loved husband and friend of the late Noeline. Much loved father and father-in-law of Jackie and Jared Heaton (Perth, Australia) and Christine and Bryn Hardy (Hamilton). Loved sibling of his all brothers and sisters. A private service for Gus will be held at Hardings Chapel in Hawera. A special day for Gus will be held in Patea early next year. Communications to the Brown Family, c/- Christine Hardy, 76 Pohutukawa Drive, Pukete, Hamilton 3200.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 17, 2020