KERR, Garry Francis:
Passed away on 7th October 2019, in New Plymouth, aged 79 years. Father and father-in-law of; Ross, Troy and Ashley, Tracey and Daryl. Grandfather of Jarryd, Islah, Avalilly and Maddi. In accordance with his wishes, a private cremation and gathering to celebrate his life will be held on Friday. Garry invites everyone to enjoy refreshments at Fitzroy Bowling Club, on Friday, commencing at 12.15pm. Messages to the 'Kerr Family' can be sent c/- Tracey Kerr-Aim, 92 Beachwater Drive, Papamoa Beach, Tauranga 3118.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 10, 2019