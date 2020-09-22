WATSON, Garry Steven:
29.4.1960 – 20.9.2020.
Peacefully at Waikato Hospital Hamilton. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Rebekah, Emma, Claire, and Gareth and Paula. Dearly beloved grandfather of Wyatt, Mekaiah, Brylee, and Briton-Chase (deceased). Family and friends are invited to a service to farewell Garry at the Robert Gibson Hall, Manaia on Friday 25th September 2020, at 10.00am, followed by interment at the Hawera cemetery.
"Your wings were ready, our hearts were not"
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2020