POOL, Gary Max:
Unexpectedly but peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday 13 August 2019, aged 66. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Dalwyn. Treasured Poppa-Bear of Catherine (deceased) and Stephanie. Much loved and respected son-in-law of Ian Kasper. Loved Uncle-Grandad of Brooke, and Zac. Cherished friend of Denise. Messages to the Pool family can be left on Gary's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/gary. A donation to the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter Trust would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Gary's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth on Saturday 17 August 2019 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 14, 2019