Gary POOL

Guest Book
  • "Dalwyn, and Steph,,, Our deepest sympathy on the passing of..."
  • "Dalwyn, My deepest sympathy at your sad loss of Gary . Jan..."
  • "Dalwyn & Stephanie So sad for your loss, our thoughts are..."
  • "So so sorry to hear this Dalwyn. We are thinking of you and..."
    - Jenny and Tony Watt
  • "Such a sad loss to the community, RIP Gary you are a great..."
    - Bob Talbot
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Death Notice

POOL, Gary Max:
Unexpectedly but peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday 13 August 2019, aged 66. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Dalwyn. Treasured Poppa-Bear of Catherine (deceased) and Stephanie. Much loved and respected son-in-law of Ian Kasper. Loved Uncle-Grandad of Brooke, and Zac. Cherished friend of Denise. Messages to the Pool family can be left on Gary's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/gary. A donation to the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter Trust would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Gary's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth on Saturday 17 August 2019 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.