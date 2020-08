POOL, Gary Max:

6.3.1953 to 13.8.2019

One year without our special man. A year of firsts as we cherish the memories of someone so missed and forever loved. Dalwyn and Stephanie would like to thank all the family and friends who supported us at Gary's passing and continue to do so, we have appreciated it very much.

"Take the love you had for me and turn it into gladness,

Use the love you had for me to drive away the sadness"