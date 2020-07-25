BELTON, Gavin Maurice:
Passed away on Friday 17th July 2020, at his home in Stratford with family by his side. Dearly loved husband of the late Margarette, dearly loved father and father-in-law of Linda and Bob, Grahame (deceased), Bruce and Sandy, Karen, Gavin and Rayma, grandad of Deidre and Jonathon, Heather and Bevan; Brooke and Chris, Adam; Joseph, Gavin; Shannelle, Rosie, great-grandad of Dakota, Jessica and Eva. All messages to the Belton family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352, or heavenaddress.com In accordance with Gavin's wishes a private family service has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 25, 2020