HART, Gavin Charles:
Sadly passed away on Sunday 25th August 2019 at home in Hawera. Dearly loved husband of Wilma and the loved husband of the late Wendy. Father and father-in-law of Marguerite, Brendon and Claire, Glenn, Rebecca, Cassandra and Merv, and John. Loved Grandad of Daniel, Dillon, Natalie, Tania, Joseph, Ben, Sophie, Nikayla, Dion, Liana, Caleb, Seth and Finn. Great-Grandad of Nicole, Lucas, Maia, Tristan and Colton. All communications C/o Hart Family, Cleggs Funeral Services, P.O. Box 183, Hawera. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance, Hawera, would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
A service for Gavin is to be held at Cleggs Funeral Services Chapel, 268 High Street, Hawera, on Friday 30th August 2019 at 12.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2019