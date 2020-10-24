TAYLOR, Gavin Geoffrey:
E te iwi e, maranga ake ra! He kohu aituã kua tau iho rã ki runga o Taranaki Mounga! On Wednesday 21 October 2020 at his home in Palmerston North, Gavin Geoffery Taylor passed away. Beloved husband of Katrina Maree Taylor and proud father of Courtney, Harrison & Whitiora. Gavin will lie in state at his residence in Palmerston North until Saturday morning when he will be returned to Ruapekapeka Urenui marae in Urenui, 166 Mokau Road, Urenui, from Saturday, 24 October. The final service for Gavin will be held on Monday, 26 October, 10.00am, and interment at Urenui Urupã will follow. Nã te Whãnau o Gavin.
NZIFH
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 24, 2020