CLOUGH, Gay Lynette:
(Nurse and Midwife). Passed away at home after a long illness on 24th August 2019. Loved wife of David, and awesome mother of James, Megan and Anna. Proud Gayma of Betty, Ted, Finn and Robert. The family are grateful for the care Gay received from Hospice Taranaki and the support received from her friend Alison Brown. Home-grown flowers gladly accepted for the Carterton Service, and donations to the Taranaki Hospice, in lieu of flowers, at New Plymouth. A service will be held to celebrate Gay's life at The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Wednesday 28th August at 10.30am. A second service will be held at The Richmond Chapel, Richmond Road, Carterton, on Friday 30th August at 10.30am, followed by a burial at the Clareville Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 26, 2019