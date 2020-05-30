HOPKINS, Genevieve
(Sister Hoppy) (nee Bilkey):
Died 23 May 2020, in her 101st year. Beloved wife of the late Frank; mother and mother-in-law of Joyce and John, Brian and Mary, Avis and the late Murray; loved grandmother of Tanya and Nick, Steven, Phillip and Jodie, Tony and Kirsten, Tracy, Darryn and Emma, Jonathan (Jonny) and Emma, Chris, Clare and Elliot; and loved great-grandma of Eve, Jett and Anna. A cherished friend and loved one of so many, she will be so sadly missed.
At peace with Christ
A memorial service is to be held later, date to be advised. Messages c/- Avis Laursen, 400 Croydon Road, RD 24, Stratford 4394.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 30, 2020