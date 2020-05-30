Genevieve HOPKINS

Guest Book
  • "Special hugs to you Avis. ..So many beautiful memories of..."
    - Faith Carter
  • "What a lovely lady with a big heart who would help anybody...."
  • "Hopkins family, Sad to hear of your great loss of your..."
Service Information
Brian Darth Funeral Services limited
17 Nash Road Road
Stratford, Taranaki
4393
067657672
Death Notice

HOPKINS, Genevieve
(Sister Hoppy) (nee Bilkey):
Died 23 May 2020, in her 101st year. Beloved wife of the late Frank; mother and mother-in-law of Joyce and John, Brian and Mary, Avis and the late Murray; loved grandmother of Tanya and Nick, Steven, Phillip and Jodie, Tony and Kirsten, Tracy, Darryn and Emma, Jonathan (Jonny) and Emma, Chris, Clare and Elliot; and loved great-grandma of Eve, Jett and Anna. A cherished friend and loved one of so many, she will be so sadly missed.
At peace with Christ
A memorial service is to be held later, date to be advised. Messages c/- Avis Laursen, 400 Croydon Road, RD 24, Stratford 4394.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 30, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.