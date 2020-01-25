Guest Book View Sign Service Information Vospers Funeral Home 257 Devon St East New Plymouth , Taranaki 067590912 Memorial service 2:00 p.m. Vospers Funeral Home 257 Devon St East New Plymouth , Taranaki View Map Death Notice



Peacefully at Chalmers Rest Home on Saturday 18 January 2020, surrounded by family, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Ruth for 33 years. Treasured dad of Susan and Ross, Lorraine and Graeme, Cath and Geoff. Special stepdad to Tracey and Alan, Barbara, Andrew and Sonje. Cherished grandad to his 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Loved brother of Trevor (deceased) and Shirley, Doreen (deceased) and Murray, Noeline and Geoff (deceased), Judy, Val, Kelly and Gloria, Brian and Cathy (deceased). Loved brother-in-law of Fran and Nick, Val and Pat (deceased). Dearest uncle of his many nieces and nephews. Long-time friend of Gordon, Kevin, Nita and Buck. A special thank you to all the staff who looked after Geoff so well during his short time in Chalmers Rest Home. A private cremation has been held in accordance with Geoff's wishes. Friends and family are invited to come together and share memories of Geoff's life at a memorial service to be held at Vospers Funeral Home, 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Thursday 30 January 2020 at 2.00pm. Any messages can be sent to 10 Lynton Street, New Plymouth 4310.







HALE, Geoff:Peacefully at Chalmers Rest Home on Saturday 18 January 2020, surrounded by family, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Ruth for 33 years. Treasured dad of Susan and Ross, Lorraine and Graeme, Cath and Geoff. Special stepdad to Tracey and Alan, Barbara, Andrew and Sonje. Cherished grandad to his 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Loved brother of Trevor (deceased) and Shirley, Doreen (deceased) and Murray, Noeline and Geoff (deceased), Judy, Val, Kelly and Gloria, Brian and Cathy (deceased). Loved brother-in-law of Fran and Nick, Val and Pat (deceased). Dearest uncle of his many nieces and nephews. Long-time friend of Gordon, Kevin, Nita and Buck. A special thank you to all the staff who looked after Geoff so well during his short time in Chalmers Rest Home. A private cremation has been held in accordance with Geoff's wishes. Friends and family are invited to come together and share memories of Geoff's life at a memorial service to be held at Vospers Funeral Home, 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Thursday 30 January 2020 at 2.00pm. Any messages can be sent to 10 Lynton Street, New Plymouth 4310. Published in Taranaki Daily News on Jan. 25, 2020

