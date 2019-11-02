Geoffrey CLEMENT

Guest Book
    - Laurie Aitchison
    - Pam Jones
Service Information
Brian Darth Funeral Services limited
17 Nash Road Road
Stratford, Taranaki
4393
067657672
Death Notice

CLEMENT,
Geoffrey Charles:
Passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday 31st October 2019, aged 79. Just one day after farewelling his brother Robert. Geoff was the 10th child of Doug and Erice Clement of Te Kiri, Taranaki. Father to Rick, Shona, Wendy, Jason, Jeremy and Justin. Grandfather to 13 and Great-Grandfather of 17. Geoffrey is loved and missed by many. His funeral will be held at the Mary Alice Chapel, 119 Regan Street, Stratford, on Tuesday 5th November, at 11.00am. A private cremation ceremony will be held later that day.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2019
