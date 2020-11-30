Geoffrey DUNLOP

Death Notice

DUNLOP,
Geoffrey Peter (Geoff):
Passed away peacefully on 27th November 2020, aged 72 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Moya. Cherished father and father-in-law of Blair and Donna (Perth, Aus.), and Olivia and Barry (Galatea, NZ). Adored "Arsha" of Amelia and Freddie Steiner, and Samuel Dunlop.
A service to celebrate Geoff's life will be held in the Cleggs Funeral Services Chapel, 268 High Street, Hawera, on Tuesday 1st December at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. Special thanks to the staff at Trinity Resthome, Hawera, and Maryann Resthome, Stratford, for their wonderful care of Geoff. All communications addressed to the Family of Geoff Dunlop, C/- P.O. Box 183, Hawera 4640.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020
