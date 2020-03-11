Geoffrey HERBERT

Guest Book
  • "So sorry to hear. Condolences and much love to you all...."
    - Raewyn Wilson
  • "A true Gentleman."
    - Gordon Ashworth
  • "To Lauren Lea, Linley and families Sincere sympathy in the..."
    - Jan Evershed
  • "Condolences to all the girls an families.Remember each..."
    - Mick Webb
  • "My condolences to you all, I have many fond memories of..."
    - Janice Caldwell
Service Information
Newberrys Funeral Home & Cottage
2 Moody Avenue
Whangarei , Northland
094382644
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Coopers Beach Bowling Club
Far North
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Stratford District Citizens & Services Club
Taranaki
Death Notice

HERBERT,
Geoffrey George:
Peacefully in Whangarei Hospital on 9th March 2020, age 94. Dearly loved husband of the late Joy, father and father-in-law of Lauren & Les, Leanne and Linley and their families. Much loved Pop and GG of 8 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Two memorial services are to be held; at Coopers Beach Bowling Club, Far North, on Monday 16 March, at 2.00pm, and at the Stratford District Citizens & Services Club, Taranaki, on Wednesday 18 March, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Taranaki Crematorium.
"Should my family all agree,
My body shall cremated be,
Return my ashes to the earth,
To the homeland of my birth,
Where Joy's ashes were placed some years before,
To be together for evermore"
QED – GGH
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 11, 2020
