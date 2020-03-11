HERBERT,

Geoffrey George:

Peacefully in Whangarei Hospital on 9th March 2020, age 94. Dearly loved husband of the late Joy, father and father-in-law of Lauren & Les, Leanne and Linley and their families. Much loved Pop and GG of 8 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Two memorial services are to be held; at Coopers Beach Bowling Club, Far North, on Monday 16 March, at 2.00pm, and at the Stratford District Citizens & Services Club, Taranaki, on Wednesday 18 March, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Taranaki Crematorium.

"Should my family all agree,

My body shall cremated be,

Return my ashes to the earth,

To the homeland of my birth,

Where Joy's ashes were placed some years before,

To be together for evermore"

QED – GGH





