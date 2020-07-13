Geoffrey ZIMMERMAN

Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Death Notice

ZIMMERMAN,
Geoffrey Colin (Geoff):
Passed peacefully at Te Rangimarie Hospice, after a five year battle with illness, on Friday 10th July 2020, aged 75 years. Dearly loved partner and companion of Carol for 30 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Kerry, Sheryl, and Carl and Lana. Dearly loved grandfather to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and dearly loved by Fiona, Andrea, and the rest of his extended family. Tributes to Geoff may be left online at www.wabraham.co.nz/notices A celebration of Geoff's life will be held at The Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Wednesday 15th July 2020, at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation.
'Will be sadly missed by all.'

Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 13, 2020
