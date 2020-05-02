CORBAN,

George Gasson Yarad:

Passed away at home surrounded by his loving family, on 30th April 2020. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Mary for 58 years. Loved father and respected father-in-law of David, James and Jackie, Richard and Trish, Tina and Joe, and Melissa and Bruce Hardyment. Much loved Grandad of Leon, Jess, Joel, Sarah and Aston, Steven, Mitchell, Anthony, Ethan, Darryl, Sam, Emma, George, Nelson, Shay, Rosemary, and Luke. Great-Grandad of Alister and Violet.

"Forever in our Hearts".

Due to the current circumstances, a private service for George will be held on Tuesday 5th May. For those who are unable to attend, you are welcome to leave a tribute and/or photo to be displayed at the funeral in your absence. Please go to Elliotts Website and click on 'Hugs from Home'. If you would like to join the service through Zoom, please contact the family for details. All communications to Corban Family, c/- Elliotts Funeral Services, 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga, 3110. A memorial service for George will be held at a later date.







