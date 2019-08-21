Guest Book View Sign Service Information Abraham's Funeral Home 366-374 Devon St East New Plymouth , Taranaki (080)-014-1568 Death Notice



Passed suddenly, but peacefully, at home on Monday 19th August 2019, in his 94th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Joy. Son of Sam and Lena. Brother of Alf and Erica (both dec), John and Bev (both dec), Marion and Rangi (both dec), and Scotty (dec) and Maisie. Much loved father and father-in-law of Nerida and Jim Ramsay, Dennis and Pauline, Colin and Melitta (England), Meryl and Ian Kerr, and Brett and Wendy (Tassie). Dearly loved grandfather of Leigh (dec), Kyle and Ana, Craig and Naei; Tania and Max, Katie; Andrea and Mat, Larissa (dec), Aaron and Jaycee; Peter and Kyla, Megan and Andy, Jessica and Eugene; Jacob, Abbie, Christie, and to his nine great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cystic Fibrosis Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages may be sent to 'The Crow Family', c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A true Waitara stalwart and ex-deputy fire chief with 35 years service to the Waitara Brigade. A farewell for George will be held at Waitara Fire Station, 46 Grey Street, Waitara, on Thursday 22nd August 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by interment at Waitara Cemetery at 3.00pm.







CROW, George Alfred:Passed suddenly, but peacefully, at home on Monday 19th August 2019, in his 94th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Joy. Son of Sam and Lena. Brother of Alf and Erica (both dec), John and Bev (both dec), Marion and Rangi (both dec), and Scotty (dec) and Maisie. Much loved father and father-in-law of Nerida and Jim Ramsay, Dennis and Pauline, Colin and Melitta (England), Meryl and Ian Kerr, and Brett and Wendy (Tassie). Dearly loved grandfather of Leigh (dec), Kyle and Ana, Craig and Naei; Tania and Max, Katie; Andrea and Mat, Larissa (dec), Aaron and Jaycee; Peter and Kyla, Megan and Andy, Jessica and Eugene; Jacob, Abbie, Christie, and to his nine great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cystic Fibrosis Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages may be sent to 'The Crow Family', c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A true Waitara stalwart and ex-deputy fire chief with 35 years service to the Waitara Brigade. A farewell for George will be held at Waitara Fire Station, 46 Grey Street, Waitara, on Thursday 22nd August 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by interment at Waitara Cemetery at 3.00pm. Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 21, 2019

