Guest Book
  • "You were always a good kind friend George. So good to have..."
    - Peter (Stew) Newport
  • "A great mate in the Cambridge, thanks for your help with my..."
    - Richard Darlow
  • "We'll raise a glass in your memory George, you and the..."
    - John & Lyn Roberts
Service Information
Service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Wellington Rugby Football Club, Hataitai Park
Ruahine St
Wellington
Death Notice

GALLAGHER, George:
Peacefully at Mary Potter Hospice on 10 February 2020, aged 75 years. Much loved son of Mary and the late Pat; dearly loved brother of John, Lee (deceased) & Julie, Ben (deceased) & Jo, Jamie (deceased), Lizzie & Pete, and Andy; loving uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the staff of Mary Potter Hospice for all their care and support of George. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 'the Gallagher family' can be placed in George's tribute at
www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241. A service for George will be held at the Wellington Rugby Football Club, Hataitai Park, Ruahine St, Wellington, on Friday, 14th February at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Feb. 12, 2020
