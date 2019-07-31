HARROP,
George Joseph Motupiu:
Suddenly on Sunday, 28th July 2019, aged 48 years. Dearly loved son of Susie and the late Jim. Much loved brother of Rena, Leith and Margaret, and Ross. Loved uncle of all his nephews and nieces. George will be at home from Thursday afternoon, at 1871 Wiremu Road, RD 34, Rahotu. A funeral service for George will be held at the Sandford's Event Centre, 156 Tasman Street, Opunake, on Saturday, 3rd August at 11.00am.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019