George HARROP

Guest Book
  • "To the Harrop family so sorry to hear of your loss of a..."
  • "RIP George. Sympathy and love to family at this terribly..."
    - Gaylene MacLean
  • "So sorry to hear of your loss Sue, Rena, Leith and Ross...."
    - Linda Fynn
  • "Aunty Suzie and Family My heart breaks for you all, sending..."
    - Annita McCoppin
  • "Our thoughts are with the whole Harrop family at this time..."
    - Joseph Rosendaal
Service Information
Hardings Funeral Services
17 Regent Street- Postal 605
Hawera , Taranaki
062788633
Death Notice

HARROP,
George Joseph Motupiu:
Suddenly on Sunday, 28th July 2019, aged 48 years. Dearly loved son of Susie and the late Jim. Much loved brother of Rena, Leith and Margaret, and Ross. Loved uncle of all his nephews and nieces. George will be at home from Thursday afternoon, at 1871 Wiremu Road, RD 34, Rahotu. A funeral service for George will be held at the Sandford's Event Centre, 156 Tasman Street, Opunake, on Saturday, 3rd August at 11.00am.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019
