LYNE, George Donald
('Young George'):
Passed peacefully at Riverside Lifecare on Sunday 1st November 2020, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of the late Doreen. Loved and cherished by his extended family – Christine, Murray, Renee, and Kayla. Sincere heartfelt thanks to the staff at Riverside Lifecare for their love, care, and support for George and family throughout his time there. In accordance with George's wishes a private cremation has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 4, 2020