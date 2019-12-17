MATUKU, George Jackson:
Peacefully on Sunday 15 December 2019, aged 60. Loved son of George and Helena. Much loved brother of Rosealia and Lionel, Jan and Pauline, Andrew and Leanne. Loved partner and sweetheart of Aroha. Much loved Dad to Tui, Paul, Leah and Dallas, and loved Koro to all his moko, nieces and nephews.
You're free to fly my sweetheart, take my love
and heart with you.
George's service will be at Urenui Marae on Wednesday 18 December 2019 at 11.00am.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019