RANGITONGA,
George Hori (Coco):
Passed away peacefully at home on Friday, December 6, 2019, surrounded by his whanau. Beloved husband of the late Rita (nee Rangihaeata). Loved father of Agnes and Paka Te Au, Charlie and Gloria, Judy and the late Tom Wilson, Peggy and Reggie Marino, Neil, Heather, Debbie McLeod, Angus and Tracey, Wayne and Sheryl, and Celeste and Isaac Tahu. Loved and cherished Koro and Koro-Koro to all his many mokopuna. Kua hinga te tõtara o Te Waonui ã Tane. Funeral notice later.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Dec. 7, 2019