George SIMMONS

  • "Thinking of you all at this time Take one day at a time..."
    - Patsy Culpan nee Huffam
  • "Condolences to Jocelyn and family a lot of good memories..."
    - ian macrae
  • "To Jocelyn and family, so sorry for your loss. Thinking of..."
    - Shirley McClutchie
  • "Deepest sympathy to Jocelyn and family.A huge loss of a..."
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
SIMMONS, George William:
Aged 76 years, suddenly passed away at Waikato Hospital on Saturday 2nd May 2020. Best friend and dearly loved husband to Jocelyn, treasured father and father-in-law of Chris and the late Stubby, Rhonda and Keith, Nige and Bron. Specially loved Poppa of Paige and Lachie, Taylah and Cullen, Ashleigh and Jordan, Courtney and Liam, Brayden and Erika, Holly and Frank. Super Pop of Ella-Jayne and Maya. Private Cremation has been held. A service to celebrate George's life will follow after the Covid-19 lockdown.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 4, 2020
