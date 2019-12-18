George STURMEY

  • "I miss you already dad the huge gap you left in my heart..."
    - George John Dion Sturmey
  • "Rest easy e koro, you and your beloved will be together..."
Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
063490202
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
1:00 p.m.
Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
Death Notice

STURMEY, George Whiu:
On 16th December 2019, peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital, aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Marj. A loved Dad of the late Bernice, Nerissa, John, and Leah. Loved Koro of all his grandchildren. Friends are invited to attend a Service for George in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui, on Wednesday (TODAY), 18th December 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Waverley Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Dec. 18, 2019
