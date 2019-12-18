STURMEY, George Whiu:
On 16th December 2019, peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital, aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Marj. A loved Dad of the late Bernice, Nerissa, John, and Leah. Loved Koro of all his grandchildren. Friends are invited to attend a Service for George in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui, on Wednesday (TODAY), 18th December 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Waverley Cemetery.
