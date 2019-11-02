TOFTS, George:
Passed away at Riverside Lifecare on Thursday 31 October 2019, aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Dorothy and the late Joyce. Treasured father and father-in-law of Carol and the late Fred, John and Christine, Mary and George. Much loved grandad of Theresa and Donna; Julie, Amelia, Benjamin and Krystal. Much loved great-grandad and great-gop of Celeste, Alexis and Savannah; Tallen and Czeska; Grace, Ava and Livia; Evie and Cobie. Loved great-great-grandad of Indianna and Zander. In lieu of flowers a donation to Alzheimers NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the church. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Powderham Street, New Plymouth, on Wednesday 6 November 2019 at 11.00am, followed by a private committal. Vigil prayers will be prayed in the church on Tuesday evening at 7.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2019