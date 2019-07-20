PIKE, Gerald John:

We want to thank the staff of Ward 3A at Taranaki Base Hospital for the love and care they provided to our dad during the last days of his life. A particular thanks to Mr Murray Cox, Dr Tim Bull and their teams for their advice and guidance. We also want to thank the staff at Taurima for their loving support and care at the rest home. Thanks to Robyn and the ADARDS team for the day programme that dad enjoyed so much. A very special thanks to our friends and family who supported us during this time and to Vospers for the professional service they provided.

- The Pike Family



