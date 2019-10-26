UNDERWOOD,

Gerald William (Gerry):

On the evening of the 14th October 2019, our beloved Gerry crossed the Rainbow Bridge to be greeted by our loved ones gone before and our furry companions. His beloved darling wife, Andrys, much loved and proud father of Glynn, daughter Leah and son-in-law Richard Ching, loved Poppa of Darrin, Ashlea and Ellah-Josie Ching are deeply sad that we had to say goodbye. We take comfort that he suffers no more and the struggle to stay with us has ended. Many thanks to the long care given to Gerry by Dr Ian Smiley and recently Dr Sam Smith, also their staff, always obliging and helpful as were the manager and staff of Moturoa Pharmacy. Gerry was the loved and respected son-in-law of the late Chappie and Josie Smith. Loved son of the late George and Daphne Underwood, brother of the late Pearl and brother-in-law of the late Leslie Appleby of Lowestoft, England, and uncle to Peter and Carl Appleby. To our wonderful neighbours of Eton Place, thanks for the kindness and caring over the years. Thank you to Scott and Kirsty Mehrtens of A Simple Cremation for supporting us to farewell our beloved husband, dad and poppa in the manner he wished. Arohanui from all of us as you continue your journey to everlasting peace. We will miss you forever and cherish our precious memories.

a simple cremation

Ph 0800 236 236



