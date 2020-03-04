Gerard MORA

  • "RIP gerry .... will miss the good conversations and worldly..."
    - paul carmine
  • "Condolences to Gerry's family, a great mate over many years..."
    - Jim McKay
  • "A grand man.. always had a warmth about him.. and that..."
    - Coral Lambert
  • "Rest well Gerard, you are very much loved, we will miss..."
    - Mary and Chris
  • "Special condolences to the MORA family. We have all been..."
    - Rosie Barrow
Vospers Funeral Home
257 Devon St East
New Plymouth , Taranaki
067590912
MORA,
Gerard Kenneth (Gerry):
On 3 March 2020, peacefully at Te Rangimarie Hospice. Loved father and father-in-law of Jackie, Melinda and Nick. Proud gramps of Jade, Dane, Zara, Niamh and Carys. Gerard will be at his home, 131 Waitara Road, Brixton, from Wednesday afternoon, where friends are warmly welcome. In lieu of flowers a donation to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Join us here in a celebration of Gerry's life on Friday, 6 March 2020, at 11.00am, wear a loud shirt for Gerry. Private cremation to follow.

