MORA,
Gerard Kenneth (Gerry):
On 3 March 2020, peacefully at Te Rangimarie Hospice. Loved father and father-in-law of Jackie, Melinda and Nick. Proud gramps of Jade, Dane, Zara, Niamh and Carys. Gerard will be at his home, 131 Waitara Road, Brixton, from Wednesday afternoon, where friends are warmly welcome. In lieu of flowers a donation to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Join us here in a celebration of Gerry's life on Friday, 6 March 2020, at 11.00am, wear a loud shirt for Gerry. Private cremation to follow.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020