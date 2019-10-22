Gerbrandus JANSONIUS

Guest Book
  • "Goodbye my friend Jeff, I will miss your sense of humour,..."
    - Sonia Cavey
  • "You are in my thoughts Monique at this sad time - Much love..."
    - Carol Rangiwananga
  • "JANSONIUS, Ger Jan (Jeff): Loved brother-in-law of Nick and..."
    - Ger JANSONIUS
    Published in: Taranaki Daily News
  • "JANSONIUS, Ger Jan (Jeff): Loved son-in-law of Elise and..."
    - Ger JANSONIUS
    Published in: Taranaki Daily News
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Death Notice

JANSONIUS,
Gerbrandus Jan (Jeff):
Surrounded by his loving family at Taranaki Base Hospital, Monday, 21 October 2019, aged 58. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Monique. Cherished Papa of Felicity, and Josy. Loved father-in-law of Eruera Bidois, and Steve Pryce. In preference to flowers donations to St Johns Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Jansonius Family may be left on GerJan's tribute page eagars.co.nz/GerJan A service to celebrate GerJan's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon St, New Plymouth, on Friday 25 October, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.