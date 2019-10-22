JANSONIUS,
Gerbrandus Jan (Jeff):
Surrounded by his loving family at Taranaki Base Hospital, Monday, 21 October 2019, aged 58. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Monique. Cherished Papa of Felicity, and Josy. Loved father-in-law of Eruera Bidois, and Steve Pryce. In preference to flowers donations to St Johns Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Jansonius Family may be left on GerJan's tribute page eagars.co.nz/GerJan A service to celebrate GerJan's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon St, New Plymouth, on Friday 25 October, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019