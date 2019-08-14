JONES, Gertrude Cecilia
(née Chamberlain):
Passed away peacefully on Friday 9th August 2019 at Annie Brydon Lifecare (Brydon Court), Hawera, 96 years young. Loved wife of Roy (deceased) and the late Bill Day. Treasured mother of Alan, Debbie, and the late Malcolm. Absolutely adored Grannie of Ronaele, and Ashlan. Loved sister of Mary Campbell and her 7 late siblings, Joseph, David, Rose, Alice, Lucy, Margaret, and Josie. Special Aunt Gert to all her nephews and nieces. Sincere thanks to all the staff at Annie Brydon Lifecare (Brydon Court) for your care and support over the past 2 years. After a full life of love and passion for her farm, gardens, horses and hunting, as per Gertie's wishes she has Tally Ho-d and taken her final ride to God's garden.
A true hard worker finally
at rest
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 14, 2019