FERGUSSON,

Glen George (Geordie):

28.2.1934 – 29.2.2016

Four years ago you left us.



One we hold so dear



And ironically as you joked



It was in a leap year



Your memory has never faded



As the years have passed



Your 3rd and now 4th generations



Are growing up so fast



Family time is not the same without you



Sometimes the memory is hard to bear



But we remember with fondness and love



The man who had gold in his heart and silver in his hair.