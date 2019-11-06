ROSS, Glenda Margaret:
On November 3, 2019, peacefully at Oxford Hospital, aged 63 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Malcolm, loved mum of Stephen, and Graham, and special Nan to Alice, Sunny, Nicholas, and Evelyn. Special thanks to the incredible staff at Oxford Hospital. In lieu of flowers donations to Friends of Oxford Hospital, 45 Park Avenue, Oxford 7430, would be appreciated. In accordance with Glenda's wishes a private cremation has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 6, 2019