WALES, Glenda Marion:
21.10.1955 - 29.01.2020
Sadly passed away following a short but well fought battle with cancer. Beloved wife of Ray, Mum to Hannah and Richard, treasured Nanny to Grace, Mark, Nathan and Faith, and Nanny Kiwi to Emily. All messages to the Wales family may be sent to PO Box 218, Stratford 4352 or heavenaddress.com A Service for Glenda will be held at the Mary Alice Chapel, 119 Regan Street, Stratford, on Wednesday, 5th February 2020 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Feb. 1, 2020