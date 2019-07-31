Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



(nee Connelly):

Passed away peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital Intensive Care Unit, on July 29th, 2019, in her 65th year. Dearly loved wife of Peter. Loving mum to Naomi, and Aaron and Nicole. Sister of Neil and Anne, Muriel and Chris, and Bruce. Daughter of the late Gordon and Marjorie Connelly.



An evening of remembrance with Glenis will be enjoyed at the A.O.G. church on Thursday 1st August, at 7.00pm and all are welcome. A service to celebrate the life of Glenis will be held in the Hawera Assembly Of God Church, 192 High Street, on Friday 2nd August, at 11.00am, followed by interment in the Hawera Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the A.O.G. Church Missions would be appreciated and can be left at the service. All communications addressed to the family of Glenis Green C/- PO Box 183, Hawera 4640.







GREEN, Glenis Helen(nee Connelly):Passed away peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital Intensive Care Unit, on July 29th, 2019, in her 65th year. Dearly loved wife of Peter. Loving mum to Naomi, and Aaron and Nicole. Sister of Neil and Anne, Muriel and Chris, and Bruce. Daughter of the late Gordon and Marjorie Connelly.An evening of remembrance with Glenis will be enjoyed at the A.O.G. church on Thursday 1st August, at 7.00pm and all are welcome. A service to celebrate the life of Glenis will be held in the Hawera Assembly Of God Church, 192 High Street, on Friday 2nd August, at 11.00am, followed by interment in the Hawera Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the A.O.G. Church Missions would be appreciated and can be left at the service. All communications addressed to the family of Glenis Green C/- PO Box 183, Hawera 4640. Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Taranaki Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers