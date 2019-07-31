GREEN, Glenis Helen
(nee Connelly):
Passed away peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital Intensive Care Unit, on July 29th, 2019, in her 65th year. Dearly loved wife of Peter. Loving mum to Naomi, and Aaron and Nicole. Sister of Neil and Anne, Muriel and Chris, and Bruce. Daughter of the late Gordon and Marjorie Connelly.
An evening of remembrance with Glenis will be enjoyed at the A.O.G. church on Thursday 1st August, at 7.00pm and all are welcome. A service to celebrate the life of Glenis will be held in the Hawera Assembly Of God Church, 192 High Street, on Friday 2nd August, at 11.00am, followed by interment in the Hawera Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the A.O.G. Church Missions would be appreciated and can be left at the service. All communications addressed to the family of Glenis Green C/- PO Box 183, Hawera 4640.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019